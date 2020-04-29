Home

More Obituaries for Dennis Groncki
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis Groncki


1952 - 2020
Dennis Groncki Obituary
Dennis Groncki, 67, of Arnold, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, in Cheswick Wellness and Rehab Center. He was born Sept. 2, 1952, in New Kensington. Dennis was preceded in death by his father, Harry Groncki, and his brother, Harry Groncki Jr. He is survived by his mother, Theresa Hladney Groncki; brothers, Kerry (Lillian) Groncki, Rick (Darlene) Groncki and Tracy (Susan) Groncki; daughters, Donna (Allen) Smith and Lisa (William) Olbeter; and six grandchildren. Due to the current pandemic situation, viewing, services and burial were private and entrusted to JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, New Kensington, 724-337-3325.
