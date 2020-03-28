|
Dennis I. Biciolis, 69, of Natrona, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at his home. He was born Aug. 20, 1950, in Natrona Heights, to the late Ignatius and Pauline Unites Biciolis. Dennis retired from Allegheny Ludlum Steel in Brackenridge. He was a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Parish and the Knights of Columbus, Council No. 2602, both in Natrona. Dennis was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan. Dennis is survived by his sister-in-law, Robin K. Biciolis, of Tarentum; niece, Katherine (the late, Michael) Berquist and their children, Noelle and Violette; niece, Suzanne (John) Ruggieri, and their children, Emily and Gabriel; and by numerous cousins. In addition to his parents, Dennis was preceded in death by his brothers, Mark and Edward P. Biciolis. Due to the current health concerns and recommendations, all services and burial for Dennis were private. Arrangements are under the care of the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com.