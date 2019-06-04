Dennis John Bogi, 67, of Greensburg, died Friday, May 31, 2019, at his home. He was born Jan. 25, 1952, in McKeesport, a son of the late John Joseph and Dorothy Emert Bogi. He worked as an insurance broker with Insurance Services of Greensburg. Dennis was a musician and played harmonica, keyboards and was lead vocalist in many area bands including The Smick Brothers and Alibi. He enjoyed doing yard work and planting flowers and was very proud of his own landscaped yard. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers-in-law, Vincent Mezeivtch and Thomas Morgan. Dennis is survived by his loving wife of 16 years, Betty Morgan Bogi; his children, Jamin Bogi (Ivy), Megan McHatten (Devin) and Jared Bogi; two stepchildren, Ryan Pryor and Melissa Grusofski (Evan); beloved Pap Pap to Emerson and Lachlan McHatten and Indiana Grusofski; and Poppy to Michael Pryor; his sister, Marlene Mezeivtch; also numerous cousins and a host of loving friends.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from 3 p.m. until the hour of service at 7 p.m. Thursday at KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, 524 N. Main St., Greensburg.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to "Lionheart Inn" Reunion, Fundraiser for Homeless Veterans, c/o White Oak American Legion, 2813 Capitol St., White Oak, PA 151341. For online condolences, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.