Brooks Funeral Home Inc
406 Washington St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
(724) 547-3800
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
1:00 PM

Dennis J. Koslosky


1957 - 2020
Dennis J. Koslosky Obituary
Dennis J. Koslosky, 62, of Mt. Pleasant, died Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Westmoreland Manor, Greensburg. He was born May 2, 1957, in Mt. Pleasant, a son of John A. and Lorraine J. Michalczyk Koslosky, of Mt. Pleasant. Dennis was a 1975 graduate of Geibel High School and he received a degree in engineering and business from Westmoreland County Community College. He was employed as a transmission shift supervisor for First Energy/West Penn Power, where he was employed for 42 years. He served proudly on the NERC Testing Subcommittee and the PJM Testing Committee. He was a member of the Youngwood Sportsmen Club and member of Holy Cross Roman Catholic Church, Youngwood. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Sharon L. Sherrick Koslosky; two sons, Jason Koslosky and his wife, Amanda, of Clarksburg, Pa., and Joshua Koslosky and his fiancee, Jessica, of Tarrs; grandchildren, Alivia, Anthony, Kevin, Cooper, Wyatt and Mason; a special sister-in-law, Karen Pastorius, of Dunbar; and his granddogs, Ethan and Macie. He was predeceased by his brother-in-law Dean Pastorius; his father- and mother-in-law, William and Ann Sherrick; maternal grandparents, Joseph and Helen Michalczyk; and paternal grandparents, John and Bridget Koslosky. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., 406 E. Washington St., Mt. Pleasant, where services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday with the Rev. William McGuirk officiating. Interment will follow in Visitation Cemetery. To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.
