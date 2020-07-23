Dennis J. Pauli, 69, of New Kensington, passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, July 22, 2020, with his sisters by his side. He was born Feb. 16, 1951, in New Kensington, to the late Leyden and Carrie (Herrington) Pauli. Dennis is survived by his brothers, Leyden Pauli and Douglas Pauli; sisters, Barbara Abraham and Patricia (Richard) Specht; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Peggy Marsh-Diesroth-Pittman and Robert Marsh. Dennis was a trustee and a life member of the Seventh Street Sportsmen's Club, of New Kensington. Friends and family will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at RJ SLATER IV FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 1000 Freeport Road, New Kensington. Service will be at 8 p.m. with Pastor Dean Ward officiating. Due to the current social restrictions from Covid-19 and respect for the family, only 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home at one time. Please wear a mask. Online condolences can be made at www.rjslater.com
.