Dennis J. Plecenik, 68, of North Huntingdon, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, at home. He was born June 27, 1951, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late John and Anna Plecenik. Dennis graduated from Trafford High School in 1969. He was a veteran of the Army and worked at WABCO until 1986 and retired from the VA Medical Center on Highland Drive. He loved taking his grandchildren to the hunting camp in Brookville, riding four wheelers, fishing, hunting and had many good friends at camp. He loved golfing with his golf league and enjoyed spending time with all his family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Aaron; father-in-law, Robert Smith; and sister-in-law, Sue Smith. He is survived by his loving wife, Sherrill Smith Plecenik; son, Adam Plecenik; daughter-in-law, Lisa James Plecenik; grandchildren, Aaron and Nevada; sister, Arleen (John) Plecenik Campbell; brothers-in-law, Gary (Linda) Smith and Robert Smith; and numerous nieces and nephews. Services are private. Please keep Dennis in your memories. He will be laid to rest at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Irwin. Arrangements were made by the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 17, 2020.