Dennis J. Rain, 67, of Jeannette, passed away Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at his residence. He was born Oct. 16, 1952, in Jeannette, a son of the late Arthur W. Sr. and Mary Jane Kohl Rain. Prior to his retirement, Dennis was employed by Arco Enterprises in Greensburg. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Arthur Rain III and Richard Rain. He is survived by two nephews, Mike Rain and wife, Lisa, of Greensburg, and Mark Rain and wife, Karen, of Jeannette; sister-in-law, Sara Rain, of Jeannette; great-niece, Alexis Rain, of Latrobe; and two great-nephews, Stephen and Jacob Rain, of Jeannette.
A celebration of Uncle Den's life will take place at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, in the JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 228 N. Second St., Jeannette.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 13, 2019