Dennis J. Ross, 72, of North Huntingdon, died Friday, Nov.27, 2020, at his home. He was born July 11, 1948, in Greensburg, a son of the late Roccie Ross Sr. and Dolores (Zanarini) Ross. Prior to his retirement, Dennis was employed as a journeyman-machinist. He was a Vietnam veteran, having served as a sergeant in the Air Force. He was an animal lover who also enjoyed hunting. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Joan C. "Joanie" Vozel Ross in 2010. He is survived by three sons, Trevor Mink, Troy Mink and his wife Jamie, and Kristoffer Ross; four brothers, Marc, Keith, Roccie Jr, and Michael Ross; two sisters, Mary Blasioli and Roxanne Costa; and two grandchildren, Autumn and Luca Mink. There will be no visitation. A memorial service will be held at a later date. JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon, is in charge of arrangements. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com
