Dennis K. Bryson
1947 - 2020
Dennis K. Bryson passed away peacefully Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born Feb. 14, 1947, in Latrobe, a son of the late Arvard and Luella McCloy Bryson. Denny is survived by his wife, Deborah Speer Bryson; and their children, Colby (Carolyn) Bryson and Alexa (Sonny) Pinto. He was also the loving Peepaw of Jax, Lawson, and Bryn. In addition, Denny is survived by his mother- and father-in-law, Dolores and Alex Speer; his brother, Craig (Paula) Bryson, and their sons, Paul and Marc; and his brother-in-law, David (Debi) Speer, and their daughter, Alyssa. Denny retired from Franklin Regional Senior High School after serving 30 years as a law and government teacher and a PSEA/FREA representative. His love of sports led to his children's involvement in athletics from an early age. Watching them perform gave him such joy, a joy he had hoped to replicate with his grandchildren. In his younger years, he spent countless hours in the woods or beside a stream, content in the peacefulness of nature. Denny was a simple man who loved his family and enjoyed his quiet home life. Funeral services are private. The HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC. in Latrobe is handling arrangements. Should people desire to honor Denny's memory, contributions may be directed to Action for Animals, P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650, online at www.afashelter.org, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, online at www.stjude.org. Please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com to post an online condolence.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
1500 Ligonier St
Latrobe, PA 15650
(724) 537-5575
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe

1 entry
November 7, 2020
Mr. Bryson was my favorite teacher. FR Class of ‘72
RIP Mr. B.

Agnes Pavlovich
Student
