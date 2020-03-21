|
Dennis L. Dominick, 67, of Crabtree, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020, at his home. Born May 21, 1952, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Leander R. "Lee" Dominick and Vivian (Braden) Dominick. Dennis was a member of St. Bartholomew Church, Crabtree. Prior to his retirement, he was employed by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. He was a graduate of the Greater Latrobe Senior High School Class of 1970 and was an Army veteran, having served in the National Guard. He was a member of the Salem Ukes, Old Crabtree Sportsmen Club, and Lloydsville Sportsmen Club. Dennis was truly an avid hunter and fisherman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Marion Rullo. Dennis is survived by his beloved wife and soulmate of 32 years, Diane L. (Rullo) Dominick, of Crabtree; four children, Dennis J. Dominick and his wife, Amber, of Crabtree, Deena M. (Dominick) Bortz and her husband, Karl, of Springfield, Va., William Patty and his husband, Melvin Metts, of Merrittstown, Pa., and Carrie Hult and her husband, Mark, of Slickville; two brothers, Donald Dominick and his wife, Donna, of North Irwin, and Dale Dominick and his wife, Dawn, of Latrobe; two sisters, Dianna D. August and her husband, Kevin, of Latrobe, and Deborah Tomlinson, of Ligonier; six grandchildren, Mark Hult, Courtney Dominick, Abigail Dominick, Kaitlyn Bortz, Gabi Hult, and Brianna Bortz; his father-in-law, Dominick "Mundo" Rullo, of Latrobe; a special niece, his special angel, Amy Tomlinson; and numerous other nieces and nephews. There will be no public visitation. Services and interment are private for family. A celebration of Dennis' life will be announced at a later date for his family and friends. Arrangements are being handled by the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. To sign the online guest book, send condolences, or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.