Dennis L. James Sr., 83, of Manor Borough, died unexpectedly Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. He was born June 10, 1937, in Braddock, to the late Lloyd James and Anna (Swartz) Brown. Dennis grew up in Turtle Creek and was a 1955 graduate of Turtle Creek High School. He served for four years in the Air Force. Upon his discharge, Dennis worked at Westinghouse for many years, then at Menasha, from which he retired. He was a longtime member of St. Barbara Catholic Church. Dennis is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Linda J. (Morrow) James; and their son, Dennis L. James Jr., of Washington, D.C. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, at LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721. Please be advised that face masks are required and visitation will be limited to 25 people at a time. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, at St. Barbara Catholic Church, 111 Raymaley Road, Harrison City. Everyone please meet at church. Private interment will be in St. Barbara Cemetery, Claridge. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to Tri-City Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 975, Greensburg, PA 15601. Online condolences may be given at www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com
.