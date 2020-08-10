1/
Dennis L. James Sr.
1937 - 2020-08-07
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dennis L. James Sr., 83, of Manor Borough, died unexpectedly Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. He was born June 10, 1937, in Braddock, to the late Lloyd James and Anna (Swartz) Brown. Dennis grew up in Turtle Creek and was a 1955 graduate of Turtle Creek High School. He served for four years in the Air Force. Upon his discharge, Dennis worked at Westinghouse for many years, then at Menasha, from which he retired. He was a longtime member of St. Barbara Catholic Church. Dennis is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Linda J. (Morrow) James; and their son, Dennis L. James Jr., of Washington, D.C. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, at LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721. Please be advised that face masks are required and visitation will be limited to 25 people at a time. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, at St. Barbara Catholic Church, 111 Raymaley Road, Harrison City. Everyone please meet at church. Private interment will be in St. Barbara Cemetery, Claridge. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to Tri-City Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 975, Greensburg, PA 15601. Online condolences may be given at www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
AUG
12
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Barbara Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc
3343 Rte 130
Harrison City, PA 15636
7247442721
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved