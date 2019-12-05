|
Dennis M. Moog, 77, of Jeannette, died Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, in Hempfield Manor, Greensburg. He was born Oct. 16, 1942, in Greensburg and was son of the late Joseph and Violet Frey Moog. Prior to retirement, he worked as a machinist at Omnova Solutions. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Jeannette and Irwin Sportsman Association. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Polly Ferree Moog, and a daughter, Denise Marie Moog. He is survived by two sons, Dennis Moog Jr. and George Moog, both of Jeannette, and nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home with Pastor Bill King officiating. Interment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the donor's favorite charity. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019