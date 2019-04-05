Dennis P. Koshurba, 70, of New Stanton, died Wednesday, April 3, 2019, in Westmoreland Manor. He was born Sept. 12, 1948, in Mt. Pleasant, a son of the late Alex and Josephine (Emanuel) Koshurba. He worked at Westinghouse of Waltz Mill. He was a member of Holy Cross Church of Youngwood. He was an avid baseball fan and enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. He is survived by his wife, Theresa (Rendos) Koshurba; two children, Holly Ellis and husband, Matthew, of Winchester, Ky., and Timothy Koshurba and wife, Megan, of Lexington, Ky.; two grandchildren, Mallory and Haley; three sisters, Mary Ann Elder and husband, Barry, of Greensburg, Deborah Nemitz, of Florida, and Tammy Smola and husband, Andy, of Florida; and a number of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, Alex Koshurba; and a sister-in-law, Sarah Koshurba.

Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., Youngwood. Services are private. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary