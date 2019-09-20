|
Dennis R. Ellis, 72, of New Alexandria, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. Born Nov. 27, 1946, in Braddock, he was a son of the late Floyd E. Ellis and Katherine (McCabe) Ellis. Dennis was a member of St. James Catholic Church, New Alexandria. Prior to his retirement, he served with the Pennsylvania State Police with 35 years of service. He enjoyed going to car shows and was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting. Dennis is survived by his wife of 51 years, Helen D. (Hayes) Ellis, of New Alexandria; one son, Chris R. Ellis, of Latrobe; and two brothers, Daniel Ellis, and his wife, Donna, of West Virginia, and David Ellis, and his wife, Kim, of Manassas, Va. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff of Excela Health Home Care and Hospice for their excellent care and compassion.
At Dennis' request, there were no public visitations. Services and interment were private. Arrangements were handled by the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
