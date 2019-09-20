Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
601 Weldon Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
(724) 537-2001
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Ellis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis R. Ellis


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dennis R. Ellis Obituary
Dennis R. Ellis, 72, of New Alexandria, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. Born Nov. 27, 1946, in Braddock, he was a son of the late Floyd E. Ellis and Katherine (McCabe) Ellis. Dennis was a member of St. James Catholic Church, New Alexandria. Prior to his retirement, he served with the Pennsylvania State Police with 35 years of service. He enjoyed going to car shows and was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting. Dennis is survived by his wife of 51 years, Helen D. (Hayes) Ellis, of New Alexandria; one son, Chris R. Ellis, of Latrobe; and two brothers, Daniel Ellis, and his wife, Donna, of West Virginia, and David Ellis, and his wife, Kim, of Manassas, Va. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff of Excela Health Home Care and Hospice for their excellent care and compassion.
At Dennis' request, there were no public visitations. Services and interment were private. Arrangements were handled by the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
To sign the online guestbook, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dennis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
Download Now