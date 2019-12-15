|
Dennis R. Slonecker, 69, of North Huntingdon, formerly of Greensburg, passed away Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at home, with his beloved wife by his side. He was born Aug. 8, 1950, in Pittsburgh, and was raised in Mt. Pleasant, the son of the late Melvin and Jane (Queer) Slonecker. Prior to retiring, Dennis was employed as a steelworker. He was a veteran of the Army Reserve. Dennis was a member of Gethsemane United Methodist Church, Jeannette, and Manor American Legion. He especially loved being a part of the wonderful Andree family. Dennis will be sadly missed by his devoted wife and best friend of 44 years, Carol (Andree) Slonecker; loving mother-in-law, Melvina Andree; a sister-in-law, Kathy Shirey (Dale); and a sister. He will be greatly missed by his dogs and best buddies, Toby and Tippy. In addition to his parents, Dennis was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Robert Andree.
Family and friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177. Funeral and committal services for Dennis will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home, immediately following visitation, with Pastor Chris Morris, of Gethsemane United Church, Jeannette, officiating, and Pastor Bob Aruino co-officiating. Private interment will be in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dennis' memory may be made to , 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205. Please write "Dennis Slonecker" on check memo line. To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019