|
|
Dennis Robinson, 84, of Murrysville, passed away peacefully Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. He was born Aug. 31, 1935, in Trafford, the son of the late David and Anna Robinson. In addition to his parents, Dennis was preceded in death by two brothers, Clyde Robinson and David Robinson. On Feb. 11, 1961, he married Dolores Fedor, who survives. After returning from service in the Army in 1960, he began a lifelong career as a pattern maker and business owner at Robinson Pattern Co. in Oakmont. After retiring in 1990, Dennis continued his passion for woodworking by making beautiful furniture for his family. He was an avid tennis player throughout his life. He spent many happy hours on the tennis court, patiently teaching his daughter the game and anyone who showed an interest in the sport he so loved. He was a loving husband and was tenderly cared for by Dolores, his wife of 58 years, as he later in life struggled with dementia. He was a devoted father to his only child, Amy, and adored his grandchildren, Katie, Jimmy and Anna, and great-grandchildren, Ella and Grace. He is survived by his wife, Dolores; and his daughter, Amy Ayers and her husband, Harold, of Ligonier; his three grandchildren, Kathleen Morrison, of Temple, Pa., James Ayers, of Williamsport, Pa., and Anna Ayers, of Ligonier, and Kathleen's husband, Garrett Morrison, James' wife, Hilarie Ayers and their children, Ella and Grace Ayers.
Visitation with his family will be held Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Mother of Sorrows Church, Murrysville, with a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St Regis Parish, 517 Homewood Ave., Trafford, PA 15085 in Dennis' name. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sept. 22, 2019