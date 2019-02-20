Home

J W McCauley Funeral Home
901 Vine St
West Newton, PA 15089
724-872-6699
Dennis W. Smith


1939 - 2019
Dennis W. Smith Obituary
Dennis Wayne Smith was born May 20, 1939, in Coal Hollow, West Newton, a son of the late Robert "Hoppy" and Hunteretta (Boyd) Smith. He was Catholic by faith. He had many jobs, construction worker at MacDill air Force Base and Yocam Batteries, in Florida; Harrell Batteries, in Arlington, Va.; B and O Railroad as signalman; Ocean No. 5 Coal Mine; Piovesan Construction; and Lowes, in Belle Vernon. He had a talent working with stained glass, creating beautiful lamps and pictures. He leaves his wife, Joann (Sirofchuck) Smith; a son, Dwayne (Linda) Smith; a daughter, Jaylene Batchko; a grandson, Douglas Batchko Jr.; a granddaughter, Jessica (Cody) Mamrak; six great-grandchildren, Dorian, Elena, Julia and Hunter Batchko and Alexander and Katarina Mamrak; sisters, Judie Backstrom and Mayetta Gross; sister-in-law, Ruth Smith; brother-in-law, Fred (Christine) Broach; a nephew, Donald Broach; and Cricket, his cat. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Danny Hunter "Cuppy" Smith; and brothers, Robert and Thomas Smith. Dennis was overcome with Alzheimer's disease many years ago. We want to thank the caregivers at Walnut Ridge Memory Care and Bridges Hospice.
There will be no visitation. Arrangements are entrusted to the J. WILLIAM McCAULEY Jr. FUNERAL HOME, West Newton.
Condolences may be left at www.mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019
