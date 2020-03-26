Home

Dennis Yurcevich


1949 - 2020
Dennis Yurcevich Obituary
Dennis Yurcevich, 70, died Monday, March 16, 2020, in Fort Myers, Fla. He was born Aug. 1, 1949, in Greensburg, son of George Yurcevich and Angeline DeFloria. He was a member of Northside Baptist Church. Dennis enjoyed fishing and watching WWF. Family was very important to him. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Dennis Clarence Yurcevich; sister, Mary Jo Cremonese; and a nephew, George Yurcevich. Surviving are his wife of 30 years, Marjorie Yurcevich (Deruelle), of North Fort Myers, Fla.; daughter, Jennifer Kemerer (Yurcevich) and husband, Jeff, of Irwin; daughter, Angela McMillen (Yurcevich) and husband, Shawn, of Hunker; stepdaughter, Lisa Moore (Tucci) and boyfriend, Chico, of Greensburg; stepdaughter, Roxanne Tucci and her partner, Barb Gross, of Cape Coral, Fla.; stepdaughter, Christine Lara (Tucci) and husband, Miguel, of Cape Coral, Fla.; stepson, Thomas R. Tucci, of North Fort Myers, Fla.; brother, George Yurcevich and wife, Kathleen, of Greensburg; brother, Wayne Yurcevich and wife, Jamie, of Tennessee; half-sisters, Beverly Waugaman, of New Stanton, and Debra Stevenson, of Jeannette; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews. The family plans to have a celebration of life for Dennis Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Northside Baptist Church in North Fort Myers, Fla.
