Derek J. Smitley, 40, of Mill Run, Springfield Township, passed away suddenly Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. Derek was born Dec. 17, 1979, in Mt. Pleasant, a son of June and Jeffrey Shearer and David Smitley Sr. and wife, Cheryl. Derek was a devoted husband, son, brother and uncle. He formerly operated a forklift for Quikcrete in Latrobe and Westmoreland County Memorial Park. Derek attended Mt. Pleasant High School and enjoyed playing football, as well as spending time outdoors fishing and hunting. Derek loved his dog, Tucker, along with all other animals. He liked to cook and work with stained glass. Derek was multi-talented, and could fix anything. Derek will sadly be missed by his friends and family. In addition to his parents, Derek is survived by his wife, Kristy Detar-Smitley, whom he married Oct. 6, 2018, and his loyal furbaby, Tucker; his sister, Kristina L. Bowers; and a brother, David R. Smitley Jr. and wife, Robin. Derek is also survived by his mother and father-in- law, Deborah and William Detar; his sister and brother-in-law, Kiley and James Couchenour; his brother-in?law, Korey Detar and Marissa Smith; nieces, Sierra and Desiree, and nephews, Ashton, Brant, Dane, Jaxon and Grayson; his maternal grandparents, Orlin and Carol Barron; paternal grandmother, Luetta Smitley; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Derek was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Harry Smitley; paternal uncle, Rick; paternal aunt, Carolyn Smitley; brother-in-law, Dale A. Bowers Jr.; and cousin, Bailey. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, the time of service with Pastor Randy Newell and Pastor Jeremy Whipkey co-officiating in the VITO C. MARTUCCI FUNERAL HOME, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033. Interment will follow in Barron Church Cemetery.