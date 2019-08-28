|
|
Derek Mark Ashley, 29, passed away Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in Woodstock, Va. He was born April 25, 1990, to the late Mark W. Ashley and Beth Ashley, of Latrobe. Derek was a graduate of Derry Area High School and attended Lord Fairfax Community College as a computer science major. His passion was music and all the joys surrounding it. Derek was a gifted percussionist and played in numerous bands, most recently Blue Hour of Winchester, Va. Derek also enjoyed following Pittsburgh Penguins hockey, spending time outdoors, and was an incredibly lucky fisherman. He had a natural ability to make people laugh, and his spirit will be forever missed by family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Aja Stratford; his mother, Beth Ashley and stepfather, Robert Palmer; two sisters, Brooke Ashley and Faye Ashley; his four nieces, Natalie Burk, Claire Burk, Taylor Payne and Audrey Stillwagon; his grandmothers, Eleanor Burns and Bette Ashley; and grandfather, Frederick Sandacz; as well as many beloved aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Mark W. Ashley; and his grandfather, Wallace H. Ashley.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at Unity Chapel, 130 Chapel Lane, Latrobe. The reception following is graciously hosted by dear family friends, Roxann Mullen Donahue and her husband, Regis Donahue. Arrangements are by HEISHMAN FUNERAL HOME INC., VALLEY FUNERAL SERVICE BRANCH, Edinburg, Va.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Derek Ashley Memorial Fund; for more information, contact Faye or Brooke Ashley. Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 28, 2019