Devin Anthony Kisak, 29, of North Huntingdon, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, surrounded by his devoted family, after a short but mighty battle with metastatic cancer. Devin was preceded in death by his grandparents, Anne and George Kisak and Andrew "Bunky" and Anna "Babe" Milko; uncle, Andy Milko; as well as dear family friend and "uncle" Kenny Radjenovich. Devin is survived by his loving parents, Dennis and Ginger Kisak, of North Huntingdon, who fought just as hard as he did to beat this menacing disease; his brothers, Drew (Kelsey) Kisak, of Jefferson Hills, and Dean (Amanda) Kisak, of North Huntingdon, and their children, Danica and Ryder. Devin was the world's best "funcle" (fun uncle) to his niece and nephew. Devin also leaves behind his fiancee, Melanie Bohin, of North Huntingdon, and her son, Landon Heckman. Devin loved them both fiercely and was eager to walk down the aisle with Melanie this coming fall. Sadie girl and Lucky puppy are going to miss Devin dearly – home won't be the same without him. Devin is also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins, as well as many dear friends. Devin graduated from Norwin High School in 2008 and Penn State University with a bachelor of business management in 2013. Devin was an employee at Westinghouse Electric Co. in New Stanton. After his diagnosis, Devin truly lived life to the fullest, from planning a wedding to taking Landon and Danica on different adventures each time he felt well. Ten-month-old Ryder was the apple of his eye and he could not wait to watch him grow and learn. Ryder even learned how to wave and got to say a proper goodbye to Uncle Devin. Devin made the best of each and every moment and always worried about everyone else, even in his last days. He was a talented artist and loved to tattoo in his spare time. Devin enjoyed the outdoors, where he spent as much time as he could, and he loved to take long drives.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, and from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 700 Linden Ave., East Pittsburgh, where a funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Monday.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations please be made in Devin's name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or .
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019