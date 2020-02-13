Home

POWERED BY

Services
John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home
702 7th St
Trafford, PA 15085
412-372-3111
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM - 3:00 PM
John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home
702 7th St
Trafford, PA 15085
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
3:00 PM
John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home
702 7th St
Trafford, PA 15085
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Diana Bartakovich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diana J. Bartakovich


1956 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Diana J. Bartakovich Obituary
Diana J. (Panaro) Bartakovich, 63, of Trafford, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. Above all, she was the adoring mother to Autumn (Michael) Lenhart, Amber (Jeffrey) Hessom, Brittany (Joseph) Barnes and Brooke Bartakovich (Danny Dietrich). She is also survived by their father, Edward Bartakovich. She was blessed to go through life with her loving and supportive family, including four sisters, six brothers and countless nieces and nephews by her side to laugh, cry and make memories with. She was greeted in Heaven by her parents, Anthony and Lillian Panaro; as well as several other loved ones who went before her. She wouldn't miss an opportunity to spend time with her family and she especially cherished every precious moment with her grandchildren, Lilliana, Landon, Gracin and Aislin, who only got a glimpse of what an amazing grandmother she was. She was a devoted member of Amplify Church in Plum and a longtime employee of Pro-Tech Training in Turtle Creek. Her greatest accomplishment was her family and legacy of faith. She dedicated much of her life to raising her children and teaching them to love God and maintain an extraordinary confidence in His faithfulness and promises. Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. until the time of a celebration of life service at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at the JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 702 Seventh St. (State Route 130), Trafford, 412-372-3111. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations in her memory to Amplify Church, K-Love Radio, or Trinity Broadcast Network, a few of the outlets that reinforced her faith and gave her strength. www.dobrinickfhinc.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Diana's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -