|
|
Diana J. (Panaro) Bartakovich, 63, of Trafford, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. Above all, she was the adoring mother to Autumn (Michael) Lenhart, Amber (Jeffrey) Hessom, Brittany (Joseph) Barnes and Brooke Bartakovich (Danny Dietrich). She is also survived by their father, Edward Bartakovich. She was blessed to go through life with her loving and supportive family, including four sisters, six brothers and countless nieces and nephews by her side to laugh, cry and make memories with. She was greeted in Heaven by her parents, Anthony and Lillian Panaro; as well as several other loved ones who went before her. She wouldn't miss an opportunity to spend time with her family and she especially cherished every precious moment with her grandchildren, Lilliana, Landon, Gracin and Aislin, who only got a glimpse of what an amazing grandmother she was. She was a devoted member of Amplify Church in Plum and a longtime employee of Pro-Tech Training in Turtle Creek. Her greatest accomplishment was her family and legacy of faith. She dedicated much of her life to raising her children and teaching them to love God and maintain an extraordinary confidence in His faithfulness and promises. Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. until the time of a celebration of life service at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at the JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 702 Seventh St. (State Route 130), Trafford, 412-372-3111. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations in her memory to Amplify Church, K-Love Radio, or Trinity Broadcast Network, a few of the outlets that reinforced her faith and gave her strength. www.dobrinickfhinc.com.