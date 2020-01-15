Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
Diane G. Echard


1949 - 2020
Diane G. Echard Obituary
Diane G. Echard, 70, of Mt. Pleasant, died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in Westmoreland Manor, Greensburg. Miss Echard was born Oct. 2, 1949, in Mt. Pleasant and was the daughter of the late Alexander and Rebecca Hostoffer Echard. She is survived by her loving family: her sister, Anna "Annie" (Sean) Stephens; her sister-in-law, Carole Roman Echard; and her niece and nephews, Alison Stephens, Michael Echard and Trent (Heather) Echard. Diane is also survived by eight great-nieces and -nephews and her extended family. In addition to her parents, Diane was preceded in death by her brother, Alexander E. "Buzzy" Echard, in 1997.
There will be no public hours of visitation. Private services will be held for her family. Graveside inurnment will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to GALONE-CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant.
To offer an online condolence, please visit our website at www.galone-carusofuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 15, 2020
