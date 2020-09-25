Diane L. (Thomason) Giron, 67, of Norvelt, went to be with the Lord and her family Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, peacefully at home with her husband and daughter at her side, after bravely battling cancer. She was born Nov. 5, 1952, in Havre de Grace, Md., daughter of the late Pauline (Moore) Renn and John L. Thomason. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Frank W. Giron. Diane was preceded in death by brother, John Thomason Jr.; father-in-law, William P. Giron; and her two infant daughters, Tammy and Robin. She is survived by her daughter, Melissa and husband, Jeffrey Whitesel; and son, Frank W. Giron II and Mandy. Diane is survived by her brothers, Robert (Renee) Renn, of Colorado Springs, Colo., Michael Thomason, of Lawton, Okla., and Rickey Thomason, of Tulsa, Okla.; sister, Carol Hetler, of Neuhof , Germany; stepsister, Patty Stillwagon; stepbrothers, Larry Renn and Ronald Renn; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was a member of Journey Church, Western PA and a former employee of Pitt at Greensburg food service. Diane is also survived by the loves of her life, her grandchildren, Michael and Sigourney Whitesel, Sarah and Zachery Shaw, Emily Whitesel , Brittany Giron, Zachery Giron and Alexis Giron; and Nana's precious great-granddaughters, Rosalie, Esme and Aurora Shaw, also Juliet and Brooklynn (Devin) Adenhart. She is also survived by her dearest friends, Bill and Shirley Chalfant. Diane and Shirley were more than best friends, they loved each other like sisters, and her sister-in-law, Mary Jane Gradisek, who was always there for her. We cannot forget her little Yorkie, Gizmo, who already misses her dearly. Funeral arrangements were in care of JAY A. HOFFER FUNERAL HOME, Norvelt, with a private immediate family service. Entombment was in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery, Greensburg. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Research Hospital or ASPCA.



