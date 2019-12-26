|
Diane L. Qualey, 61, of Greensburg, died Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in her home. She was born Aug. 26, 1958, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late John E. and Rosemary "Terry" (Terrify) Yakubisin. Prior to retirement, she had been employed as a dental assistant at her husband's dental practice. She was Catholic by faith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. C. Thomas Qualey, in 2019; and her brother, John M. Yakubisin. She is survived by her daughter, Maggie Tubbs and husband, Ryan, of Monroeville; two stepsons, Charles Qualey and wife, Anna, of Greensburg, and Douglas Qualey and wife, Kimberly, of Phoenix, Ariz.; five grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Lauren, Zach, Sydney and Luke; two sisters, Patricia Mills, of Richmond, Va., and Suzanne Bishop and husband, Donald R., of Tampa, Fla.; her sister-in-law, Susan Yakubisin, of Greensburg; several nieces and nephews; and her canine companion, Sophie.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. A funeral liturgy will begin at 1 p.m. Friday in the funeral home. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 26, 2019