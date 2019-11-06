Home

Diane M. Barrett


1951 - 11
Diane M. Barrett Obituary
Diane Marie Barrett, 67, of Saltsburg, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born Nov. 26, 1951, in Pittsburgh, the daughter of the late William George Tomko Sr. and Martha J. Destout Tomko, of Eighty Four, Pa. Diane was of the Catholic faith. She enjoyed baking, gardening, canning and spending time with her family on the holidays; Christmas was her favorite time of the year. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband, Robert E. Barrett Sr.; three children, William Bennett and Kelly Coyle, of Pittsburgh, James Barrett and his wife, Heather, of Saltsburg, and Bob Barrett, also of Saltsburg; two sisters, Georgann Matise, of Canonsburg, and Deborah Kollet, of Eighty Four, Pa.; a brother, William Tomko Jr. and his wife, Sharon, of Peters Township; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her son, Christopher Bennett.
Family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until time of parting prayer services at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, in the KELLY L. CORRIDONI FUNERAL HOME LTD., 400 Indiana Ave., Avonmore. Services will be conducted at 5:30 p.m., with Father John Harold officiating. Interment is private.
To view and send online condolences, visit us at www.corridonifuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 6, 2019
