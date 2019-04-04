|
Diane M. Kulha, 65, of Bradenville, died Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Twin Lakes Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, Unity Township. She was born Sept. 16, 1953, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Walter H. "Bud" Sr. and Ann M. (Miscik) Fetter. She worked at The Grove at Latrobe and previously at Kowboy's in Whitney. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, John M. Fetter; and a sister, Janet Horrell. She is survived by two children, Leonard C. Kulha Jr. and wife Candace, of Marguerite, and Jennifer A. Shafer, of Pleasant Unity; two grandchildren, Dakota and Morgan; four brothers, Walter H. Jr. and wife Suzanne and Ronald J. and wife Penny, all of Greensburg, and Dennis J. and wife Deborah and Richard A. Fetter, all of Marguerite; and several nieces and nephews.
Private arrangements are by LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., Pleasant Unity.
www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Apr. 4, 2019