Diane Marie (Risher) Miller, 61, of Southwest, died Thursday, June 27, 2019, at her home. Mrs. Miller was born Sept. 20, 1957, in Jeannette, the daughter of the late Louis David and Betty Mae Altman Risher. Diane enjoyed being one with nature and was a true animal lover. Her family was her foundation. She loved to live, laugh and love. Diane is survived by her loving family: her sisters and brothers, Brenda Senica (Mark), Linda Good, David Risher, and Dennis Risher (Judy). She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and -nephews. In addition to her parents, Diane was preceded in death by her brothers, Joseph and John Risher; her first husband, Daniel Miller; and by her second husband, Keith Ayers.

Per her wishes, there will be no hours of public viewing or service. "Blessed be Sister." Arrangements have been entrusted to the GALONE-CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant.

