Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
2072 Route 130
Pleasant Unity, PA 15676-0504
(724) 423-2566
Diane M. Patterson


1964 - 2020
Diane M. Patterson Obituary
Diane M. Patterson, 55, of United, died Thursday, March 26, 2020, at UPMC East, Monroeville. She was born June 1, 1964, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Thomas A. and Anna L. (Kirik) Heide. She was a graduate of Mt. Pleasant Area High School and had previously worked at Sony in East Huntingdon Township. She was a member of St. Florian Catholic Church and the former Forty Martyrs Church, Calumet Community Club, United Slovak Club and Norvelt Firemen's Club. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Carissa Ann Thomas. She is survived by her son, Brian Thomas, of Mt. Pleasant; a granddaughter, Anniston Thomas; her brother, David A. Heide and wife, Sue, of Trauger; her sister, Linda J. DaBiero and husband, Angelo, of South Lyon, Mich., and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews. Due to the pandemic, private services for immediate family were held at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., Pleasant Unity. Interment followed in Forty Martyrs Cemetery, Trauger. A memorial Mass for family and friends to gather will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. www.bachafh.com.
