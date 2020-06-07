Diane Marie Southworth died from pneumonia and complications from Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Sunday, May 31, 2020. Diane was born Dec. 14, 1948, in Monongahela. Diane graduated from Monongahela High School in 1966 and attended Lock Haven University. She worked for Safeco Insurance in marketing from 1974 to 2003, when she retired. Robert and Diane were married Sept. 26, 2004, in Everett, Wash. Diane's favorite hobbies were reading, writing, volunteering, and getting together with family and friends. She was a forever fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and she was also a particularly good cook, loved to hike and exercise and attend baseball games (especially the ones her grandson Carsen played in). Diane was a member of First United Methodist Church in Mount Vernon, Wash., and had been a peer support volunteer for the MS Society for a long time. Diane was instrumental in establishing the MS Walk in Snohomish County. Diane was a mother, wife, daughter, aunt and grandmother. Diane is survived by her husband, Robert (Bob) Hallberg; daughter, Wendy Goodman, and son-in-law, Shaun Goodman; and grandson, Carsen Goodman. She is also survived by her brother, Clair Southworth (Debbie), of Florence, Ky. She also leaves behind nephews, Jason Southworth (Angela), Steven Southworth (Stacey), Chris Southworth (Annie) and Cory Southworth; and niece, Leslie Chevine. She has five grandchildren, Matthew Hallberg, Katy Hallberg, Carsen Goodman, Jack Hallberg and Olivia Robinson-Hallberg. She was predeceased by her parents, Howard and Veda Southworth; and sisters, Lynne Southworth and Marty Southworth. A private graveside service for family will be held later, as well as a memorial service when the health authorities deem it okay for public gatherings. Diane will be interred at Mount Vernon Cemetery, Mount Vernon, Wash. Funeral arrangements are under the care of KERN FUNERAL HOME of Mount Vernon. In lieu of flowers, Diane requested donations to the Greater Northwest MS Society, 192 Nickerson St. Suite 100, Seattle, WA 98109, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or your local Red Cross Chapter. You may offer your condolences and share memories of Diane to her family online at www.kernfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 7, 2020.