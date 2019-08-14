Home

POWERED BY

Services
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
(724) 864-4200
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Diane Tauber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane M. Tauber


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Diane M. Tauber Obituary
Diane M. Tauber, 65, of North Huntingdon, passed away Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her family and friends. She was born May 30, 1954, in McKeesport, daughter of the late George and Elizabeth (Mellor) Tauber. Prior to her retirement, Diane was previously employed by Mine Safety, Cleaveland Price Inc., and General Carbide. Diane and her camera were inseparable and this could be seen through her many pictures of the local wildlife that were admired by many. She was loved and will be missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her husband, Donald Gold; son, Jesse Petrulak and his wife, Paula; brother, Denny (Carol) Tauber; two grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A memorial service will follow at 10:30 a.m.
Be your dog's hero and make a donation to ChaseaWayK9cancer.org in Diane's name, as she would have wanted. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Aug. 14 to Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Diane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now