Diane P. Ludwig, 70, formerly of Youngwood, died Thursday, June 11, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. She was born June 9, 1950, in Braddock, a daughter of the late Joseph and Caroline (Charney) Petras. Prior to retirement, she had been employed by Verizon Telephone Co., and later drove school bus for Hempfield Area School District. She was a member of the Communications Workers of America. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick Ludwig; and two brothers, Harvey and David Petras. She is survived by her son, Jason Ludwig and wife, Kimberly, of Latrobe; two grandchildren, Elliot and Ariana; her brother, Allan Petras and wife, Fran, of Jeannette; two sisters, Jo-Anne Edwards and husband, Gene, of Monroeville, and Cheryl Burkhart and husband, Don, of Forrest Hills; two sisters-in-law, Denise Petras, of Forrest Hills, and Hazel Schwab and husband, Dan, of Pittsburgh; and several nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home, with the Rev. Dawn Lynn Check officiating. Interment will be private. Please be prepared to adhere to all CDC guidelines. The family would like to thank the Oak Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for their kind and compassionate care. www.bachafh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 14, 2020.