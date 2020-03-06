|
Diane S. Bundy, 45, of Salem Township, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at home with her loving family by her side. She was born June 4, 1974, in Greensburg, a daughter of Marilyn (Fry) Bundy and the late Richard W. Bundy Sr. Diane was a 1992 graduate of Greensburg Salem School District. She went on to attend Indiana University of Pennsylvania where she received a bachelor of science degree in nursing. She enjoyed camping, cake decorating, flower gardening, sky diving and riding her Harley. Diane will be remembered for her compassion, always willing to help someone in need. Surviving is her loving mother, Marilyn (Fry) Bundy, of Salem Township; devoted brothers, Richard Bundy Jr. and his wife, Lori, of Greensburg, and David Bundy and his girlfriend, Holly Gaskell, of Saltsburg; cherished nieces and nephew, Amanda (Nate) Dziack, Haylee (Jacob) Podolsky and Korbin Bundy; and great-niece and nephews, Gabbee, Micah and Noah Podolsky. Respecting Diane's wishes, there will be no visitation or services. WOLFE-VON GEIS FUNERAL HOME INC., Export, is entrusted with funeral arrangements. The family would like to thank the nurses at Westmoreland Hospital ICU and the hospice nurses for their excellent care and compassion. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org/honor. To send online condolences, please visit www.wolfe-vongeis.com.