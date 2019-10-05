Home

Diane S. Keslar


1951 - 05
Dianne S. Keslar, 68, of Greensburg, died Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. She was born May 28, 1951, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Harry and Violet Holt Musgrove. Dianne loved cats, crafts and game shows. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, William A. Keslar, and seven siblings. She is survived by a daughter, Sherry (Donald) Hoyman, of Greensburg; four grandchildren, Noah, Rylan, Zander and Annelyse Hoyman; three brothers; and a sister.
Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service at 11 a.m. Monday at the Community Church of Harrison City, 3487 Route 130, Irwin, PA 15642.
For online condolences, visit www.BarnhartFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019
