1952 - 07
Diane Shoff, 67, of Youngwood, passed away Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. She was born July 21, 1952, in New York and was the daughter of the late Jerry and the late Shirley (Reevesman) Gonzales. Diane was a member of the Post No. 211 of Youngwood. She is survived by her husband, Dennis Shoff, of Youngwood; her children, Russell Grimes (Bertha), of Oakmond, Ariz., Joseph Demarco, of Arona, and Terry Demarco, of Mt. Pleasant; her grandchildren, Anthony Demarco and Dash Clark; her brothers, Bobby Gonzales, of Nicaragua, and Rickey Gonzales, of Oakmond, Ariz.; and her sisters, Lori Malkinson, of Margate, Fla., and Linda Armineo, of New York City.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., 101 S. Fourth St., Youngwood.
For online condolences, visit mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 14, 2019
