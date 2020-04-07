|
Diane (Kennell) Smetak, 72, of Irwin, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020. She passed peacefully at Forbes Regional Hospital, Monroeville. She was born May 21, 1947, the daughter of the late Paul and Frances Kennell. She was a member of Evangelical Lutheran Church of The Holy Trinity, Irwin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Bruce P. Smetak; and her sister, Donna June Fleming. Diane is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Kevin and Erin Smetak, Keith and Laura Smetak and Kris and Jodie Smetak. Diane was loved by her six grandchildren, Jackson, Olivia, Elizabeth, Lily, Matthew and Izzy. Also, she is survived by her brothers, Paul and John; along with sisters, Georgia and Joycelyn and their families. A private burial service will be conducted and a memorial service will be scheduled later in the year when family and friends can gather in remembrance. Entrusted with the arrangements is the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com,