Strifflers of White Oak Cremation and Mortuary Services, Inc.
1100 Lincoln Way
White Oak, PA 15131
(412) 678-6177
Diane Wilhelm


1939 - 2020
Diane Wilhelm Obituary
Diane Wilhelm, of Greensburg, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 26, 2020. She was born in Greensburg on Feb. 17, 1939, and was the daughter of the late Harry and Mary Marion Tulloch Moore. She was a graduate of St. Xavier Academy. She volunteered for the Salvation Army as a bell ringer around the holidays. She was a longtime member of Alpha Ministries, an avid reader and a breast cancer survivor. She is survived by her children, William (Lisa) Brady, of Export, David Brady, of Export, and Sheila (Scott) Conway, of Greensburg; granddaughters, Shannon Brady and Makayla Conway; brothers, Michael (Carol) Moore, of Hagerstown, Md., and Richard Moore, of Jeannette; also, several nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister, Sheila Glenn, of McConnellsburg, Pa.; and her brother, Christopher Moore, of Spokane, Wash. The family would like to give a special thank you to the aides of Senior Life, especially Stacey, Fritz, Marsha and Joan. Arrangements are by STRIFFLERS OF WHITE OAK CREMATION AND MORTUARY SERVICES, 1100 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131 (Sue Striffler Galaski, supervisor, 412-678-6177). Remembrances may be made to UPMC Hillman Cancer Center (Women's Cancer Research Fund) and mailed to Philanthropic & Alumni Engagement, University of Pittsburgh, 128 N. Craig St., Pittsburgh, PA 15260. To share a memory or condolence, visit strifflerfuneralhomes.com.
