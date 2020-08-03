1/1
Diann T. Shogan
1965 - 2020
Diann Tracy Shogan, 55, of Latrobe, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at her home. She was born Jan. 21, 1965, in Somerset and was a daughter of Donald E. Shaulis, of Stahlstown, and the late Ruth Brinker Shaulis. Diann was a graduate of Mt. Pleasant Area High School. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and daughter to her family. Diann loved to spend as much time as she could with her wonderful granddaughter Kairi, whom she cherished. In addition to her father, Diann will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by her loving children, Jon Shogan and wife Megan, of Stahlstown, and Jennifer Shogan, of Latrobe; her granddaughter, Kairi Petrush; her sisters, Joyce Shawley and husband Lawrence, of Stahlstown, and Janet Firestone and husband Tom, of Donegal; her brother, Robert Shaulis and wife Wendy, of Stahlstown; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her mother, Ruth Brinker Shaulis, Diann was predeceased by a sister, Delores Jean Holt, and brother, Carl E. Shaulis. There will be no viewing and services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of CLYDE BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., at the corner of Route 711 and 146 Municipal Building Road, Melcroft (724-455-2310). To leave a message or send condolences, please visit our website at www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
