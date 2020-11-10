Dianne E. Borza, 65, of Irwin, died Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. She was born June 1, 1955, in Greensburg, the daughter of the late Robert L. and Betty Lou (Query) Byrd. Dianne was a member of First United Methodist Church, Irwin. She loved to crochet and play games on the computer. Most importantly to her was caring for and being with her family. She was a retired claims processor for Highmark Blue Cross. She is survived by her husband, Barry J. Borza; her children, Elaine Altman, Nicole Altman, Stephanie (Robert Jr.) Doratio and Jennifer (Donald J. III) Falo; her stepchildren, Tina Borza Claycomb and Beth Borza Gissendamer; nine grandchildren including Jarod Hilty, Jonathan Horvath, Tylar Ryneer, Kaitlyn Ryneer, Madison Doratio, Trinity Falo and Olivia Falo; brother and sisters-in-law, Cary Borza, Kathleen (Jeff) Bell and Lisa (Alan) Pavlik; also her beloved fur babies, Roxxie and Peanut. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin. A private funeral service will be held Thursday in First United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Bruce Judy, officiating. In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made to the Westmoreland Humane Society. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com
