|
|
Dianne Ruffner, 72, of Derry, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, in Twin Lakes Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. She was born June 19, 1947, in Latrobe, the daughter of the late John Benedict Sr. and Anna Marie (Connor) Benedict. Prior to retirement, Dianne was employed by the Vasco Federal Credit Union, in Latrobe. She was a former member of St. Martin's Roman Catholic Church, in New Derry. She loved summer trips to Ocean East, in Daytona Beach, Fla., and was a NASCAR enthusiast. She is survived by her husband, Gene Ruffner Sr.; two children, Gina Dorazio-Goodfellow and her husband, Robert, and Ron Dorazio and his wife, Jill; four grandchildren, Lauryn and Corey Gianotti and Mateo and Sophia Dorazio; five stepchildren, Ron Ruffner (Karen), Tony Ruffner, Debora Weiss (David), Teresa Ruffner and Gene Ruffner Jr.; two step-grandchildren, Matthew and Colin Ruffner; her brother, John Benedict Jr.; in-laws, Dolores and Ronald Messich, William and Judy Ruffner and Thomas and Nancy Ruffner; and special friends, Bill Gianotti and Debbie Goodman. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her father-in-law, John Ruffner. Dianne's family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff at Brookdale Latrobe, where she was a former resident, and to the staff at Twin Lakes Rehabilitation and Health Care Center for the compassionate care she was given.
A private funeral service will be held for the family. The HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., in Latrobe, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 7, 2019