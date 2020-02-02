|
Dianne Skinner Schramko, 77, of Ligonier, passed away Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at her home. She was born Sept. 4, 1942, a daughter of the late Dr. Maurice D. Skinner and Betty (Dunkle) Skinner. She graduated from Linden Hall in Lititz, Pa., and Virginia Intermont College in Bristol, Va. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Dr. Edward R. Skinner and Effy Sturm Skinner, and D.D. Dunkle and Mamey Kniss Dunkle. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Frank X. Schramko; two sons; Francis S. Schramko and his wife, Mona, of Louisville, Ky., and Christopher J. Schramko and his wife, Claudine, of Hinsdale, Ill.; six grandchildren, Bennett, Eli, Carly, Gretchen, Emma and Christine; and one brother, Donald D. Skinner and wife, Jane of Stem, N.C. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 402 E. Church St., Ligonier. A blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home with the Rev. Anthony Carbone as celebrant. Entombment will follow in Grandview Cemetery, Johnstown.