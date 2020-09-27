1/
Dianne T. Sekerka
1937 - 2020
Dianne T. (Thompson) Sekerka, 83, of Pittsburgh, formerly of Penn Township, passed away peacefully Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in Forbes Hospital, Monroeville. She was born June 9, 1937, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late William E. and Dorothy A. (Cosgrove) Thompson. Dianne was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She was a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh. She was formerly employed as a legislative aide for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Dianne will be dearly missed by her beloved children, Lee Ann (Michael) Loew, of Plum, and Robert (Tami) Sekerka, also of Plum; sister, Carole Fisher, of Greensburg; step-children, Jeff, Tom, Jimmy, Dana, and Linda; and nephews, Rick and Ryan. Dianne will be especially missed by her grandchildren, Michael, Robert, Nikolas, William, Kaitlyn, Jordan and Paityn; and great-grandchildren, Michael, Emma, Declan and Oakley; all of whom she cherished. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her spouse, Perry R. Bish; and brother-in-law, Richard H. Fisher. Family and friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at the VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177. Funeral services and entombment in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont, will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dianne's memory may be made to The Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 W. 44th St., Suite 609, New York, NY 10036, 1-866-346-3228. Please write "Dianne T. Sekerka" on check memo line. To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Vaia Funeral Home, Inc
SEP
29
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Vaia Funeral Home, Inc
