Dillon W. Walton
1993 - 2020
Dillon W. Walton, 27, of New Stanton, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, in South Huntingdon Township. He was born May 24, 1993, in Greensburg, son of Jeff C. Walton, of New Stanton, and Sheila A. Albright, of Greensburg. Dillon was a 2012 graduate of Hempfield Area High School. He then went to WCCC and received his associate degree. Dillon recently became a lead lineman for West Penn Power, where he worked for six years. Dillon was a member of Downtown United Methodist Church in Madison. Dillon was an amazing young man with a big heart. He absolutely adored being with his friends and family. He was always busy working or helping someone in need and loved his job as a lineman. He enjoyed being outdoors, cutting firewood, quad riding, and going to hunting camps in Cameron and Elk counties. Dillon liked working on vehicles, cooking and grilling, and had a talent for building furniture. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and would get together with a large group of friends, called the BBA, to go bear hunting. This was one of the highlights Dillon would look forward to each year. He was preceded in death by maternal grandfather, Wayne H. Bender; and paternal grandmother, Joann M. Walton. He is survived by his parents, Jeffrey C. Walton, of New Stanton, and Sheila A. Albright and husband, "Butch," of Greensburg; one sister, Kelley Walton, of Greensburg; his loving girlfriend of three years, Ciara Sherbondy; maternal grandmother, Connie M. Bender, of Greensburg; paternal grandfather, Carl F. Walton, of Tarrs; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at BEATTY-RICH FUNERAL HOME, INC., Route 136, Madison, Ronald A. Rich, supervisor/FD. A celebration of life will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Madison Union Cemetery with Pastor Aaron Wylie officiating. Anyone wishing to attend the celebration of life is asked to go directly to Madison Union Cemetery, 222 Church Lane, Madison, Pa. In compliance with the CDC covid-19 guidelines, only 32 people will be permitted at one time into the funeral home. Masks are required to be worn at all times while in the funeral home, and social distancing is required. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations to be made to the Central Westmoreland Career and Technology Center (Powerline Division), 240 Arona Road, New Stanton, PA 15672. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.beatty-richfuneralhome.com.



Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
BEATTY-RICH FUNERAL HOME, INC.
OCT
28
Visitation
06:00 - 09:00 PM
BEATTY-RICH FUNERAL HOME, INC.
OCT
29
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Madison Union Cemetery
Memories & Condolences

October 24, 2020
Jeff Walton and family , I am so sorry for your loss , you all are in my prayers !
Jeff Reynolds
Friend
October 24, 2020
So sorry to hear of your tragic loss ,, may the lord comfort you through this difficult time,,thinking and praying for the family
Roy Smail
Roy Smail
Friend
October 24, 2020
I am devastated by the passing of Dillon Walton. He was one of the most respectful students I ever had. He gave his all in everything he tried and I’m sure he will be deeply missed. I am thankful for the time I got to spend with Dillon as his teacher. How precious life is and how quickly it is gone. May you treasure all the good memories! Thinking and praying for your family!
Gary Dzendzel
Teacher
