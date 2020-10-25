I am devastated by the passing of Dillon Walton. He was one of the most respectful students I ever had. He gave his all in everything he tried and I’m sure he will be deeply missed. I am thankful for the time I got to spend with Dillon as his teacher. How precious life is and how quickly it is gone. May you treasure all the good memories! Thinking and praying for your family!

Gary Dzendzel

Teacher