Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home - Latrobe
1500 Ligonier St
Latrobe, PA 15650
(724) 537-5575
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
12:30 PM
St. Rose Roman Catholic Church
4969 State Route 982
Latrobe, PA
View Map
Dirk J. McCallen Obituary
Dirk J. McCallen, 50, of Irwin, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born May 17, 1969, in Latrobe, the son of Carolyn A. Quaranto Berkey (Jim), of Latrobe, and Jim McCallen (Lisa), of Loyalhanna. Dirk was employed as finance manager by the C. Harper Jeep dealership in Connellsville. But anyone who knew Dirk also knew that he was not defined by his job, but instead by his lifelong passion for the outdoors. He was an avid and skilled hunter and fisherman. For a time, his love of nature took him to Wyoming, where he worked as a guide for other outdoorsman hunting turkey, deer and antelope. However, his love for Pennsylvania--particularly for the rolling hills of Cameron County, where his father owns a camp, and where he spent many memorable days with his father, grandfather, friends (and later, his beloved children)--ultimately brought him home to us. He was a man of many talents. His carpentry skills were evident wherever he went; put simply, if it was broke, Dirk could fix it. He also had a sharp, analytical mind and was great with numbers. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Felix and Anna Quaranto, Edward and Rita McCallen, and Jim and Margaret Berkey. In addition to his parents, Dirk is survived by his two children, who were the true loves of his life, Jake (14) and Joelle (11) McCallen; three siblings, Heather, Benjamin and Sunie McCallen and her husband, Adam Piper; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins, including two special aunts, Pat McCallen and Karen Maxson, who supported him in good times and in bad. Dirk's family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff at Allegheny Health Network Cancer Center and Excela Health Hospice for the compassionate care he was given during his illness and final days. They would also like to thank his many friends and family who contributed in so many ways through his difficult, and ultimately unsuccessful, fight against cancer.
Friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, in the HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 1500 Ligonier St. in Latrobe. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, in St. Rose Roman Catholic Church, 4969 State Route 982, Latrobe, with his uncle, Father Bill Berkey, as celebrant. Everyone please go directly to the church. Private interment will be in Unity Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the at . To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020
