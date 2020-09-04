Dollie C. (Straka) Lorent, 82, of Vandergrift, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, in Kittanning Care Center, Kittanning. Born Feb. 22, 1938, in Spring Church, she was a daughter of the late Anthony Straka and Lillian M. (Reedy) Straka. Dollie was a 1956 graduate of Apollo Area High School and worked as a nurse's assistant at Bear Creek Nursing Center in Florida and locally in the Apollo area in home healthcare. She was a member of St. Gertrude Roman Catholic Church, Vandergrift, and its Rosary Society. Dollie was a member of the Vandergrift Moose, where she served as a past senior regent. She enjoyed caring for others and working on word search puzzles. Family was most important to Dollie, and she loved spending time with them and hosting holiday gatherings. She was a true matriarch in every sense of the word. In addition to her parents, Dollie was preceded in death by her husband, Emile "Frank" Lorent; sons, Michael F. "Mike" Lorent and David James "Jimmy" Lorent; an infant granddaughter; and her siblings, Anthony Straka, Joan Lorent, Marian Straka and Rose Pearl "Aunt Rope" Hughes. Dollie is survived by her children, Teresa R. Hughes, of Vandergrift, Emile A. "Tony" Lorent, of Vandergrift, Cheryl A. Stange, of Ford City, and twin daughters Laurie M. Lorent, of Vandergrift, and Laura M. (Greg) Vilsack, of Vandergrift; 18 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; sister, Elizabeth Jane (Ben) Blair, of Vandergrift; and many nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at BRADY-CURRAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES INC., 429 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift. Please respect the current state mandates regarding the covid-19 pandemic, which requires no more than 25 people in the funeral home at a time and the wearing of masks and social distancing. Parting prayers of transfer will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, in the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Gertrude Roman Catholic Church, 303 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift, with Father James Loew, OSB, as celebrant. Private interment in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell, will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions made in Dollie's memory to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, 116 North Plaza, Apollo, PA 15613. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com
