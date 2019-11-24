|
Dolores Ann (Petrella) Burrell, 91, formerly of Greensburg, loving mother and grandmother, passed away Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. She was born Aug. 13, 1928, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Louise (Glovar) Petrella. Dolores had a love for gardening and birds, especially cardinals. All her family loved "DeeDee's" sauce and pumpkin pie. Dolores worked at her father's J and J Market, Villa Petrella, and eventually retired after many years at Sears in Greensburg. She was a member of St. Paul Parish and the Ladies of Charity. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; a brother, Joseph Jr.; a sister-in-law, Barbara; a brother-in-law, Milford, a sister-in-law, Marlyn; a brother-in-law, John; and a stepgrandson, Jonathan. She is survived by her daughter, Diane Sever and husband, Joseph Jr.; her granddaughter, Amy Wassell and husband, Tom; and the joys of her life, her great-grandchildren, Natalie, Jack and Lydia; a stepgrandson, David Sever and wife, Jackie, and their son, Dylan; a brother, Fred Petrella; a sister, Mary Louise Kelly and husband, James; a sister-in-law, Philomena Burrell; a brother-in-law, Ronald Burrell; a sister-in-law, Marlene Russell; a sister-in-law, Donna Poscich and husband, Dave; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was the light of our lives and will dearly missed.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. Prayers will begin at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home, followed at 10 a.m. by a funeral Mass to be celebrated in St. Paul Parish, Greensburg. Interment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019