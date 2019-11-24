Home

Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-5211
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
View Map
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
9:30 AM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul Parish
Greensburg, PA
View Map
Dolores A. Burrell


1928 - 2019
Dolores A. Burrell Obituary
Dolores Ann (Petrella) Burrell, 91, formerly of Greensburg, loving mother and grandmother, passed away Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. She was born Aug. 13, 1928, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Louise (Glovar) Petrella. Dolores had a love for gardening and birds, especially cardinals. All her family loved "DeeDee's" sauce and pumpkin pie. Dolores worked at her father's J and J Market, Villa Petrella, and eventually retired after many years at Sears in Greensburg. She was a member of St. Paul Parish and the Ladies of Charity. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; a brother, Joseph Jr.; a sister-in-law, Barbara; a brother-in-law, Milford, a sister-in-law, Marlyn; a brother-in-law, John; and a stepgrandson, Jonathan. She is survived by her daughter, Diane Sever and husband, Joseph Jr.; her granddaughter, Amy Wassell and husband, Tom; and the joys of her life, her great-grandchildren, Natalie, Jack and Lydia; a stepgrandson, David Sever and wife, Jackie, and their son, Dylan; a brother, Fred Petrella; a sister, Mary Louise Kelly and husband, James; a sister-in-law, Philomena Burrell; a brother-in-law, Ronald Burrell; a sister-in-law, Marlene Russell; a sister-in-law, Donna Poscich and husband, Dave; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was the light of our lives and will dearly missed.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. Prayers will begin at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home, followed at 10 a.m. by a funeral Mass to be celebrated in St. Paul Parish, Greensburg. Interment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery.
www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019
