C Richard McCauley Funeral Home
101 S 4TH
Youngwood, PA 15697
724-925-7233
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
101 S 4TH
Youngwood, PA 15697
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
101 S 4TH
Youngwood, PA 15697
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
1:00 PM
Holy Cross Catholic Church

Dolores A. Frye


1944 - 2020
Dolores A. Frye Obituary
Dolores A. Frye, 75, of Youngwood, passed away Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. She was born Oct. 10, 1944, in Greensburg and was a daughter of the late Michael and Anne (Krupar) Katic. Dolores was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Youngwood. She is survived by her loving husband, Charles Frye; her children, Dawn Marie Frye-Ickes, of White Stone, Va., and Dustin C. Frye (Mindy), of Neville Island; her granddaughter, Marleah Frye; her sister, Mary Geary (David), of Burke, Va.; and her nephews, Devin and Brice Geary, of Burke, Va. In addition to her parents, Dolores was preceded in death by her son, Michael Frye. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., 101 S. Fourth St., Youngwood. A funeral Mass will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Holy Cross Catholic Church with Father William McGuirk officiating.
