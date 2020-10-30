Dolores Ann Gaidosh, 85, a resident of St. Anne Home in Greensburg, began her heavenly vacation on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. Dolores was the daughter of the late John and Mary Nohavicka, of West Newton. Dolores was preceded in death by her loving, devoted and caring husband of 39 years, Thomas Gaidosh; and her very loving parents, John and Mary Nohavicka. Dolores is survived by her loving daughter and best friend, Pamela Moot (Mr. Bill), of Johnstown; favorite son, Thomas Gaidosh, of Pittsburgh; and granddaughters, Haley Gaidosh and Hannah Gaidosh, both of Tampa, Fla. Dolores adored her granddaughters and they held a very special place in her heart. Dolores cherished her time with her granddaughters and Friday night bingo at the Sutersville Firehall was always a good time. Wherever Haley and Hannah were, you could be sure their "Gram" was there. Dolores is also survived by her brother, John Nohavicka, of West Newton; "special" cousin, Joseph (Sonny) Nohavicka, of New York; and several nieces and nephews. Dolores was a stay-at-home mom until she returned to the workforce to ensure that her children received a college education. Dolores worked for Textron in West Newton as a switchboard operator and in the payroll department until the company moved from West Newton to North Carolina. Dolores was commended time and time again for being the "friendliest" switchboard operator. Dolores loved to talk! During her tenure at Textron, Dolores spent her daily lunch break with her mom and dad. Dolores also worked at the election polls for many years. Dolores was a member of St. Charles Roman Catholic Church in Sutersville and later Holy Family Church in West Newton. Church life was always very important to Dolores and her husband, Tom, and her church life and faith kept her strong when she lost Tom in 1996. Dolores was a lector at St. Charles and a member of the Ladies Christian Mother's Guild. Dolores and Tom were avid polka dancers and could be found at the SNPJ lodge in Herminie every Saturday night. They also travelled on bus trips to polka festivals and met many wonderful "happy" friends at the Polka dances. They instilled the love of the "polka" in their daughter Pam and when Dolores lived with Pam and Bill they would attend the annual Johnstown Polka Festival and Dolores never wanted to sit down. Dolores loved to travel and was always excited for the next new adventure. Dolores and Tom enjoyed many trips to Las Vegas and enjoyed seeing Elvis Presley on numerous occasions. Dolores loved Elvis. Dolores had the opportunity to travel to Rome, Italy, with Pam and Bill and granddaughter, Haley. Dolores was an avid Steelers fan, as the Steelers were near and dear to her heart. Her love of the team began with her father, John, who was a season ticket holder for many years. Dolores enjoyed attending Steelers games at both Three Rivers Stadium and Heinz Field. Dolores and her family would like to extend a heartfelt "Thank you" to those "special" Nurses and CNAs at St. Anne Home who cared for Dolores with such compassion and prepared her for her journey home to be with her husband, Tom and parents, Mary and John. Viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday at J. WILLIAM McCAULEY JR. FUNERAL HOME, 901 Vine St., West Newton. Masks must be worn and social distancing be maintained. The amount of people permitted in the funeral home at one time may be limited. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Holy Family Church in West Newton. Interment will follow in West Newton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Anne Home, 685 Angela Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601, or The Laurel Highlands Alzheimer's Foundation, 317 Power St., Johnstown, PA 15906. Condolences may be left at http://www.mccauleyfuneralhomes.com
