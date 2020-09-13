1/1
Dolores A. Hodge
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dolores A. Hodge, 90, of Greensburg, peacefully met her Lord, parents and 11 brothers and sisters on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. She was born Aug. 29, 1930, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Anthony and Dimaria (Padula) Antonucci. Prior to her retirement, she was co-owner, along with her husband, of Hodge Electric Motors, Greensburg. She was a very active member of First Baptist Church, Greensburg. She also enjoyed reading, bowling, playing cards and crocheting. She is survived by her loving husband, William D. Hodge; her four daughters, Patricia Tondreault, Diana Shutt (William), Kathleen Gongaware (James) and Cheryl Thomas (Gerald); nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and siblings, she was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Matthew Tondreault. Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. until the time of services at noon Tuesday in First Baptist Church, 1228 Brinkerton Road, Greensburg, with the Rev. Dr. David R. Skinner officiating. Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park. Arrangements have been entrusted to the KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME INC., Greensburg. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church. Online condolences are welcome at www.kepplegraft.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Send Flowers
SEP
15
Service
12:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,
524 North Main Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
7248371201
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved