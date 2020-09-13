Dolores A. Hodge, 90, of Greensburg, peacefully met her Lord, parents and 11 brothers and sisters on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. She was born Aug. 29, 1930, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Anthony and Dimaria (Padula) Antonucci. Prior to her retirement, she was co-owner, along with her husband, of Hodge Electric Motors, Greensburg. She was a very active member of First Baptist Church, Greensburg. She also enjoyed reading, bowling, playing cards and crocheting. She is survived by her loving husband, William D. Hodge; her four daughters, Patricia Tondreault, Diana Shutt (William), Kathleen Gongaware (James) and Cheryl Thomas (Gerald); nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and siblings, she was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Matthew Tondreault. Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. until the time of services at noon Tuesday in First Baptist Church, 1228 Brinkerton Road, Greensburg, with the Rev. Dr. David R. Skinner officiating. Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park. Arrangements have been entrusted to the KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME INC., Greensburg. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church. Online condolences are welcome at www.kepplegraft.com
.