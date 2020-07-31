Dolores A. Labuda, 82, of North Huntingdon, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020, at her home. She was born April 7, 1938, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late George A. and Frances (Osenkowski) Labuda. Prior to her retirement, Dolores was a schoolteacher for the Duquesne Public Schools and later helped others through nutrition and meditation practices. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Don Labuda. She is survived by her loving husband of 33 years, George Paul Gans; sister, Denise King and her husband, Joe; niece, Dianne; and nephews, Dan, David and Nicolas. She will be sadly missed by family and friends and all the lives she has touched along life's journey. There will be no visitation. Arrangements were made by the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. Donations may be made to the White Oak No Kill Animal Shelter in memory of Dolores. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com